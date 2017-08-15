Jimmy Fallon Calls Out Trump's Shameful Response To Charlottesville

"The fact that it took the president two days to come out and clearly denounce racists and white supremacists is shameful."

Absolutely right.

Trump shames the office and the country each and every day, yet until now few were calling him out on it. When even normally apolitical late night hosts like Jimmy Fallon have begun speaking out surely something has changed that will make America come to its senses.

Source: Mashable

“What happened over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, was just disgusting. I was watching the news like everyone else, and you’re seeing Nazi flags and torches and white supremacists, and I was sick to my stomach," he said, tears welling in his eyes. Fallon, who last September was accused of normalising candidate Trump on The Tonight Show, said his kids, who "don't know what hate is," need people to look up to. Not only parents and teachers, but also "leaders who appeal to the best in us." "The fact that it took the president two days to come out and clearly denounce racists and white supremacists is shameful," he charged.

Frances Langum: You're damn right he was accused of normalizing Trump last September. Fallon and a number of others. Hillary Clinton told you there were deplorables among his base, and that was poo-poo'ed as Hillary "going negative" with a big dose of Fox News Outrage (tm) to tamp down the truth. Bet her emails. There will be a Truth commission held here at C&L as this presidency falls apart. We will not forget who allowed this well-known commodity to sit in the Oval Office with White nationalist staff members.