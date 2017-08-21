John Oliver To Sobbing Fox Anchor: 'No One Is Making You Do It'

By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Scarce
up

John Oliver recapped the events of the past week. (I know -- I can't believe it was only one week, either) and delivered a hard truth to sobbing Fox News employees:

“Here’s a tip," he said.

“If you’re getting emotionally overwhelmed and feeling judged for defending Trump in his ‘Nazi sympathizer’ phase, stop f*king doing it."

“It’s that simple. No one is making you do it. Also, and I cannot stress this enough, how did you manage to make this about you? That’s almost impressive.”


