Lawrence O'Donnell Teases Maddow About 'New Boyfriend'

"Susan's going to kill me."

Rachel Maddow laughed at Lawrence's teasing at the end of her show last night, commenting that her long-time partner Susan is unlikely to be impressed that Rachel has "a new boyfriend."

And maybe I'm burying the lead here, because the questioner at Chuck Grassley's Town Hall in Mt. Ayr, Iowa, really did an excellent job demanding the transcripts of the ten-hour Steele Dossier testimony.

In case you missed it, here's most of the segment, including the questions to Grassley:

He asked Grassley to release the transcripts. Grassley said the testifier and his lawyer had to review the transcript first. The citizen....persisted.

At the 4:02 mark on the video, Rachel Maddow said, "I don't know who that guy was at the town hall, but...I love you."

The Maddow audience loves him, too.