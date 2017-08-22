Steve Mnuchin's Wife Lashes Out At Critic: 'You're Adorably Out Of Touch'

Our billionaire overlords never miss an opportunity to let us all know how fortunate they are and how much we suck. Such is the case with Louise Linton, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's new wife. Linton posted a picture of she and hubby Steven disembarking from an official United States aircraft.

But that wasn't enough. She posted the picture (now removed) with this caption:

Look at all those advertisements for couture brands. Hermes, Roland Mouret, Valentino, and more. While she swears she's not paid for pimping unaffordable, ridiculously overpriced clothes, she's certainly happy to brag about them.

And when she was called out on it by Instagram user jennimiller29, Linton did not respond with the class generally expected of rich women who cover themselves in designer everything.

Miller's response was terse and to the point. "Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable"

Linton's response was a bit over the top.

"Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband?," she asked sarcastically, "Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country?"

But she was just getting warmed up.

"I'm pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day "trip" than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is more than you'd be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours. You're adorably out of touch."

She added, “Your life looks cute” and signed off with this advice: “Go chill out and watch the new game of thrones. It’s fab!”

It seems to me fairly inappropriate for the spouse of the Treasury Secretary to: a) pimp her couture clothing; and b) smack around someone who called it out.

But then, who knows anymore? It seems like social media is now the playground for the Trumps, Mnuchins, and Lintons of the world and we just get to live in it.

Or not. Linton made her Instagram account private and deleted her comment after the photo and comments went viral on Twitter. It's one thing to smack people around and not have anyone notice, but it's something else again to do it when folks are watching, I guess.

↓ Story continues below ↓

UPDATE: it has been brought to my attention that this is the same Louise Linton who wrote a book of lies about her gap year experience in Zambia.