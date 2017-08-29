Mark Halperin: Trump Will Be 'In A Lot Of Peril' When He Testifies

The Morning Joe crew was discussing the latest revelations about Trump attempts to build a Trump Tower in Russia.

"Three sources familiar with the matter say Robert Mueller and his team are keenly focused on the president's role in crafting a response to a published article about a meeting between Russians and his son, Donald Jr," Brzezinski said.

"You mean, where Trump lied? Where he drafted a statement that was a lie?" Scarborough said.

"Correct," she said. "It stems from the June 2016 meeting between several Russians and top members of the Trump campaign. At first the white house said the president had 'weighed in' on the response, but the Washington Post later reported that the president had dictated it.

"if by minimal you mean dictating, yes, minimal," Scarborough sniped.

"We're headed towards the day when Robert Mueller puts Donald Trump under oath, and Donald Trump's history of testifying is to not be meticulously careful," a somber Mark Halperin said.

"I'm saying he's going to put himself under a lot of peril under extraordinarily close questioning. If this report from NBC is correct and I'm sure it is, some day, the president is going to have to testify under oath, and it's gonna be a very difficult ordeal."

