Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Booman Tribune: There appears to be no limit—make that a debt limit—on the GOP’s inability to govern.

Hinterland Gazette: Trump Justice Department to target universities for discriminating against white applicants.

Rewire: Federal court strikes down Alabama’s “lawyers for fetuses” law.

Kevin Drum: Donald Trump is constitutionally incapable of telling the truth.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"One thing I can promise you is this: I will always tell you the truth." (Donald Trump, August 12, 2016.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.


Broken Promises

