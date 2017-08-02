Booman Tribune: There appears to be no limit—make that a debt limit—on the GOP’s inability to govern.

Hinterland Gazette: Trump Justice Department to target universities for discriminating against white applicants.

Rewire: Federal court strikes down Alabama’s “lawyers for fetuses” law.

Kevin Drum: Donald Trump is constitutionally incapable of telling the truth.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"One thing I can promise you is this: I will always tell you the truth." (Donald Trump, August 12, 2016.)

