Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Zandar Versus the Stupid: A retired fighter pilot has the Democrats flying high in Kentucky.

Boing Boing: There’s more than one video showing Baltimore cops planting evidence.

Plunderbund: By holding its annual fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, the Cleveland Clinic shows it has no heart.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: Medicare-for-All is one way to crack the universal health care nut, but there are many others.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"I’ve not seen that." (Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), asked if there is a free-market health care system anywhere in the world he would want to emulate in the U.S., March 21, 2017.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.


