Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
No More Mister Nice Blog: Is the West Virginia Governor’s change of party really about repealing Obamacare?

Towleroad: Are you keeping a record of jaw-dropping behavior by health insurance companies? Then add this one to the list.

Eclectablog: Will would-be Michigan Senator Kid Rock answer these 20 constituent questions?

Blue Oregon: Does Oregon really offer tax breaks for, among other things, bullsh*t?

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"It’s going to cost me a fortune." (Donald Trump, on his tax plan, September 28, 2015.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.


Broken Promises

