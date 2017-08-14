Good morning Crooks and Liars! I'm writing this post on Sunday, so who knows by Monday where we will be as Hair Führer and his storm troopers goose-step into the week. We note that Trump didn't just fail to denounce the racists and Nazis in the Charlottesville terror, he refused to do so. An that is not normal.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).