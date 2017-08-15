In business school they teach that Tuesdays are the most productive day of the week! Let's prove 'em wrong and linger over some hot links.

Maia Rainwood proves to us graphic novels are not just for kids.

Bjork Report finds an astonishing—horrifying poll result.

Green Eagle notes that Dinesh D'Souza's new book is well-named, indeed.

(And we noticed something too, Dinesh!)

Bonus Track: If you loved the Ken Burns documentary Jazz, then you'll love this link: Open Culture has digitized and archived a treasure trove of music from the first half of the last century: 78 RPMs.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.