As I write this, Hair Führer Donald Trump has just concluded the craziest press conference in the history of America.

The Rude Pundit gives us seven take-aways from the nutty press conference.

The Immoral Minority looks at an earlier press conference and makes a suggestion to the media.

We Hunted The Mammoth goes into the Way-Back Machine to find the time that The Daily Caller encouraged people to ram protesters with cars.

News Corpse reports that Fox News labored hard to stretch the limits of credulity.

Bonus Track: Sandalwood and Sunlight shows us how others commemorate places of infamy without statues or placques.

And everyone, please have faith that the world has not stopped spinning, Obama's tweet from this past Saturday is one of the most favorited tweets in the history of Twitter, with over a million retweets and over 2.6 million likes.

