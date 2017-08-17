We continue to be horrified and amazed by Preznint Stupid and his unbelievable ability to make any situation worse. I'm waiting for him to literally start whistling Dixie. Nothing would surprise me.

Welcome Back To Gotham City says in one short paragraph what pundits are struggling to contain in 800 words.

Margaret and Helen prefers to call the Alt-Right a Confederacy of Dunces. See what they did there?

Perrspectives gives us a brief history of the not-fine people depicted in the Confederate statues coming down all over.

Bonus Track: Musician-Artist David Byrne has an essay up at MIT Technology Review: Eliminating the Human. The synopsis is that we are beset by—and immersed in—apps and devices that are quietly reducing the amount of meaningful interaction we have with each other. It's a thoughtful read.

