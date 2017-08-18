Mike's Blog Round Up

By Frances Langum
If you think that technology is color blind, you need to experience the diversity of washing your hands.

…which brings us to Badtux the Snarky Penguin who writes a letter to fired Google engineer James Damore.

If You Only News doesn't give Michael Cohen (Trump's lawyer) a hall pass.

Rubber Hose is traveling outside of the country, looking at home from afar.

Bonus Track: Karmic Reaction green lights Five Badass Female Spies Who Deserve Their Own WW II Movie.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


