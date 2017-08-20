Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Mike's Blog Round Up

And so another week concludes. We've gone from soup to nuts and had a few laughs along the way thanks to the talented writers of 28 or so bloggers (mostly indies writing under their own shingle), giving us the freshest of takes and better insights that our woeful media. Thank you for letting me be a part of your week!

Driftglass writes a letter to Eugene Robinson.

First Draft explains to us why Republicans can never admit they are wrong about anything.

Reveal looks into the statistics of domestic terrorism. I am shocked. Shocked, I say.

Infidel753 debunks the defense of these statues as southern heritage.

Bonus Track: Monkey Muck answers the question we've all been asking. Thank you, Dr. Monkerstein!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


