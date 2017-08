Progressive Eruptions: A Boston blogger reports on the anti-Alt-Right counter-protest there.

What Would Jack Do: Women find Nazis irresistible.....don't they?

Crazy Eddie's Motie News: Scaramucci may not have lasted long, but he got his final wish.

We Hunted the Mammoth: Here's how the Alt-Right commemorates the death of Heather Heyer (be warned, this is seriously ugly stuff).

Blog round-up by Infidel753.