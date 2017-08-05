Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Mike's Blog Round Up

Echidne of the Snakes: Why the white-washed sepulchers?

Blue NC: Why did the Republican legislature slash the budget for North Carolina’s Democratic attorney general?

Pharyngula: How does an elite university handle wrong-doing by one of its superstar faculty?

Calculated Risk: Which presidents performed best in creating private sector jobs?

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"I believe hundreds of thousands of people are going to lose their jobs. I believe Bill Clinton will be one of those people." (Texas Senator Phil Gramm, on Bill Clinton’s upper-income tax increase, August 6, 1993.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.


Comments

Broken Promises

