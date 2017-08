The Mahablog: The wingnuts brand the left as violent, but in fact the left has good reasons for eschewing violence.

Sandalwood and Sunlight: Celebrating real European culture doesn't mean embracing Nazi garbage.

Rob Hoffman: What would Trump's ideal cabinet look like?

Hysterical Raisins: Here's the design for Bannon's statue -- I think we can leave this one standing.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. Tips to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.