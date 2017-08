Tell Me a Story: Boston blogger Donna has a report and photos from the counter-protest there.

Fair and Unbalanced: The Alt-Right is one constituency Trump won't abandon.

Booman Tribune: September will be full of Republican histrionics and drama in Congress.

Crescent Coral Base: Black Lives Matter played a striking role in preventing violence in Boston.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. Tips to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.