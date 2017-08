Hackwhackers: Evangelical Trumpanzees will never live down their hypocrisy.

Mock Paper Scissors: The worst bigots believe they're the most persecuted.

His Vorpal Sword: Trump's Arizona rally evoked horrifying precedents from history.

Yellowdog Granny: The week in images and quotes.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. Tips to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.