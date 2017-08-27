Green Eagle: Trump's Arizona rally drew a meager crowd; Trumpanzees are circulating altered images to make it look bigger.

The Psy of Life: What goes on in the minds of the ultra-privileged?

We Hunted the Mammoth: Don't be fooled! Alt-Right trolls have created a fake online campaign to smear the left as supporting violence against women.

Earth-Bound Misfit: When Trump speaks of "our culture", that culture was never his -- but perhaps he wishes it had been.

Bonus link: Politics Plus has a picture round-up on the eclipse.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. Tips to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.