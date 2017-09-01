Mike's Blog Round Up

By Michael Stickings
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Mike's Blog Round Up

As we contemplate the brilliance of Robert Mueller, connecting with New York State's AG (to circumvent potential presidential pardons?) and the IRS (because, of course, this is in many ways about following the money) as part of his investigation into the Orange Turd's criminality, let's get to the links...

But first, a reminder that there are truly awful f*cking people spewing hate out there, some openly neo-Nazi/KKK, some using the platform of organized religion.

And that conservatives can't run away from their responsibility for the Orange Turd and the racist right.

And that Black Lives Still Matter.

Frankly Curious: Conservatives now and in 1865.

Duck of Minerva: Statues in Russia and America.

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here through the weekend.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV