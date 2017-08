Reading the Pictures: Health care meets the bread line.

Stinque: President Littlefingers.

Badtux the Snarky Penguin: Do people come here to the U.S. in large numbers for health care?

Booman Tribune: The big picture on voters.

Naked Capitalism: Bribery, cooperation and the evolution of prosocial institutions.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.