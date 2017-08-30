So, the Secretary of State thinks the President only speaks for himself and not for American values, while the Secretary of State thinks the President is basically a bigoted moron.

Meanwhile, the Orange Turd / Kim-Jong trump, incapable of empathy, was in Texas talking about himself, of course, because it's always about him and his desperate neediness, with his stilettoed trophy wife, the "First" "Lady," similarly unencumbered by the capacity for mature thought or emotion, on his arm. These beings are not human. And the former isn't just incompetent but dangerous.

So how about some thoughts on impeachment?

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here all week.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).