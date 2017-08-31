Mike's Blog Round Up

By Michael Stickings
Wait, even a Fox News poll shows that Americans think the Orange Turd is tearing the country apart?

Maybe more people are finally catching on that he isn't really president and doesn't give a sh*t.

Hullabaloo: (Republicans) stealing money from disaster victims.

No More Mister Nice Blog: (Republicans) supporting indefinite Afghan war.

Obsidian Wings: Challenging the presidential pardon power.

Echidne of the Snakes: Ending an effort to prevent pay discrimination.

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here all week.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).


Comments

