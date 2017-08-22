Navy Seal To Fox Business: 'Why Are We Expending This Blood And Treasure' In Afghanistan?

On Fox Business Network, Stuart Varney wondered why we are staying in Afghanistan and if Trump's Afghanistan strategy is for the U.S. to remain there for decades, like in Korea.

Apparently, Trump's speech didn't do anything but put more doubt in many people's minds, including some on FBN because what he said last night is not what he ran on during the 2016 campaign.

Since President Trump didn't clearly state what winning means or why we're still in Afghanistan, Varney tried to get answers from retired Navy Seal David Sears.

Sears isn't a former Navy Seal Trump suck-up like Carl Higbie is and said, "What is winning to me in Afghanistan is us getting out of Afghanistan with our troops in tact and Afghanistan no longer a complete safe haven for terrorists."

Varney said, "It seems like Afghanistan is developing into like a Korea where American troops are there filling the vacuum for decade after decade. Are you are okay with that if the same happened in Afghanistan?"

Sears definitively said, "No, and I don't like this decade after decade. I don't want my kids fighting in Afghanistan and their kids and their next generation going."

He continued, "They are two different places that need to be treated differently.

Varney asked, "Would you like to get out of Afghanistan?

Sears, "I would, absolutely I think we should. the whole question and I reject the notion, the idea that if we leave, it leaves a vacuum as it did in Syria or Iraq, there are different places, the Taliban has different goals so you need to look at this from a different angle. There were some good elements of the president's speech but there were also pieces that concerned me. There are pieces of ' it's more of the same.' Show me how it is different."

Sears also said there are many in the military who share his view of wanting to get out of Afghanistan.

He continued, "Why are we here? Why is this in the national interest? Why are we expending all this blood and treasure, for what reason? I didn't hear that last night, I heard the same old rhetoric kind of rehashed a little bit."

This wasn't the usual rabble-rousing pro-Trump segment one would expect from the Fox Business Network, especially when it comes to matters of the military.

Trump's in trouble.