Nazi-Loving Trump Is Slammed On Twitter

Charlottesville mayor on Trump not specifically addressing Nazis and white supremacists: “He kind of had his opportunity and he whiffed” pic.twitter.com/4w6v7z6OSQ

It's a no-brainer. Ordinary people know that when it comes to Nazis vs. just about any other group, the Nazis are the bad guys. You know that; most people know that. Apparently Trump doesn't know that:

Unreal. Frazier resigned out of principle since Trump wouldn't denounce neo-Nazis. Instead of denouncing neo-Nazis, Trump denounces Frazier. https://t.co/yydxlPWKj9 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 14, 2017

FYI: Just like the last time, there are some corporations that don't seem to have a problem with Nazis.

With Ken Frazier’s exit, the remaining member CEOs of Trump’s jobs advisory council. pic.twitter.com/8WZxgFP508 — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) August 14, 2017

SAY THE WORDS, @realDonaldTrump:



White Supremacists

White Nationalists

KKK

Neo-Nazis

Alt-Right



SAY THE GODDAMN WORDS!!#Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/X2yQ9NBMGZ — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 14, 2017

"Tiki Torches of Terror."

Citizens gathered in Chicago early last night to remember those killed in #Charlottesville and push against hate.#UniteBlue #Indivisible pic.twitter.com/KAmmlkjMwD — UniteBlue Illinois (@UniteBlueIL) August 14, 2017

Many people on Twitter pointed out that Nazis are very friendly with elected Republicans:

The fascists in Charlottesville aren't the fringe right, they are GOP. Here is James Allsup, speaker at the fascist rally w/ @cathymcmorris pic.twitter.com/kGaSXpz253 — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) August 14, 2017

That's right. This is a known strategy, and Trump is a major catalyst:

NPR: Charlottesville is part of an ongoing campaign to move the white nationalists cause out of the shadows. https://t.co/nzbAKmToSm — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 14, 2017

Hmmm...maybe THIS explains why Donald Trump has never once condemned either VLADIMIR PUTIN or WHITE SUPREMACISTS. https://t.co/PuZO58kIio — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 14, 2017

Your 5000th reminder: Donald Trump will go to Twitter war with anyone who displeases him.



Except Putin, Nazis, and white-supremacists. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 14, 2017

Remember when @realDonaldTrump denounced Hamilton cast for politely expressing concern to Pence? & how ystrdy he declined to denounce Nazis? https://t.co/dhgmBbD0oh — Chelsea Polis, PhD (@cbpolis) August 13, 2017

I think this makes an important point:

Its baffling how the media is urging Trump to do something he clearly doesn't want to. Not the media's role. Examine why he doesn't want to.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Paul Harris (@paulxharris) August 14, 2017

Because he's a Nazi sympathizer.