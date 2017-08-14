Nazi-Loving Trump Is Slammed On Twitter

By Susie Madrak
It's a no-brainer. Ordinary people know that when it comes to Nazis vs. just about any other group, the Nazis are the bad guys. You know that; most people know that. Apparently Trump doesn't know that:

FYI: Just like the last time, there are some corporations that don't seem to have a problem with Nazis.

"Tiki Torches of Terror."

Many people on Twitter pointed out that Nazis are very friendly with elected Republicans:

That's right. This is a known strategy, and Trump is a major catalyst:

I think this makes an important point:

Because he's a Nazi sympathizer.

