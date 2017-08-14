Nazi Protestor Gets Publicly Disowned By His Family

Nazis are really losing this weekend. First, poor Cole White lost his job at a hot dog stand after being outed by Twitter vigilante @YesYoureRacist. Now another white nationalist is being disowned by his family. Whoops!

Pete Tefft's photo was also posted on @YesYoureRacist's twitter feed. His family was clearly distressed and felt the need to distance themselves from his hateful and despicable views.

In a letter published Monday in The Forum, Pete Tefft's father wrote a passionate and raw letter openly denouncing his son's “vile, hateful and racist rhetoric and actions.”

The letter said:

"I, along with all of his siblings and his entire family, wish to loudly repudiate my son’s vile, hateful and racist rhetoric and actions. We do not know specifically where he learned these beliefs. He did not learn them at home. "I have shared my home and hearth with friends and acquaintances of every race, gender and creed. I have taught all of my children that all men and women are created equal. That we must love each other all the same. "Evidently Peter has chosen to unlearn these lessons, much to my and his family’s heartbreak and distress. We have been silent up until now, but now we see that this was a mistake. It was the silence of good people that allowed the Nazis to flourish the first time around, and it is the silence of good people that is allowing them to flourish now. "Peter Tefft, my son, is not welcome at our family gatherings any longer. I pray my prodigal son will renounce his hateful beliefs and return home. Then and only then will I lay out the feast. "His hateful opinions are bringing hateful rhetoric to his siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews as well as his parents. Why must we be guilty by association? Again, none of his beliefs were learned at home. We do not, never have, and never will, accept his twisted worldview. "He once joked, 'The thing about us fascists is, it’s not that we don’t believe in freedom of speech. You can say whatever you want. We’ll just throw you in an oven.'

"Peter, you will have to shovel our bodies into the oven, too. Please son, renounce the hate, accept and love all."

Jacob Scott, his nephew, released this statement to local station WDAY TV:

"In brief, we reject him wholly – both him personally as a vile person who has HIMSELF made violent threats against our family, and also his hideous ideology, which we abhor. We are all bleeding-heart liberals who believe in the fundamental equality of all human beings. Peter is a maniac, who has turned away from all of us and gone down some insane internet rabbit-hole, and turned into a crazy nazi. He scares us all, we don't feel safe around him, and we don't know how he came to be this way. My grandfather feels especially grieved, as though he has failed as a father. Several members of our family have been being harassed or threatened by random strangers, due to our connection with Peter. I know in particular that Peter's sister... has been contacted or threatened at her workplace, under the assumption that she must be a nazi or endorse nazism. We also have some relatives who live in..., who have randomly found themselves attacked, including a... year old girl, my cousin, named... who has supposedly been messaged online by at least one random stranger in a threatening manner. Our relatives were calling us in a panic earlier today, demanding we delete all Facebook photos that connect us to them, etcetera."

Maybe Richard Spencer will invite Pete to come live with him in his mom's basement.