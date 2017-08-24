Newt Gingrich Compares Today's Media To Pro-Slave Newspapers

Newt Gingrich told Tucker Carlson on Fox News that the media's has responded to Donald Trump the same as "South Carolina's slave newspapers responded to Lincoln --almost verbatim,"

If anyone has lost all their credibility from the right, it's Newt Gingrich, who fundamentally knows exactly the kind of lies he's telling and spinning to support his friend, the unhinged president.

Tucker played CNN responses from Ana Navarro and Don Lemon to Trump's maniacal Arizona rally. He was particularly entertained when Lemon said Trump is leading us into a civil war by his despicable behavior towards race in the country.

Carlson then invited Gingrich on to pontificate on the evil lefties that want to destroy America because Trump won the election.

Newt conveniently forgets that his own party, lead by the National Review started a movement to denounce Trump during the 2016 Republican primaries. Millions of Americans were horrified by Trump's sophomoric trash talking, narcissism and racism.

Newt said went on about how the left is upset because Trump is winning so much. He described America as being broken because of Antifa and "what we see on college campuses."

Much of Fox News was furious that former DNI chief James Clapper questioned Trump's capability to lead the country after his whacked out behavior.

Gingrich said Clapper "went off the deep end."

Tucker replied, "I spend a lot of time on this show pointing out the hysteria and absurdity by some on the Left-- it's unbelievable....I don't want a civil war. I don't want this to happen. I don't want the country to be this divided. What's the solution to this?"

Well, look, I think a very good friend of mine teaches Civil War history at Gettysburg College and he has made the case that the parallels between Trump's inaugural and Lincoln's inaugural and the reactions to them are amazing."

"That if you go and you look at how South Carolina's slave newspapers responded to Lincoln and then you look at how the Left responded to Trump. They are almost verbatim parallels. And you know, I wish we could all sing Kumbaya and come together but I don't think that's going to happen. I think what's going to happen is the Left is going to get crazier and crazier," Newt said.

↓ Story continues below ↓

To these jackasses, Trump has done nothing to warrant any real criticism from the press or "the Left" and they are just jealous. This is basic 'defense of Trump 101'.

What's crazier is that their excuses for Trump, who has stoked the flames of racism in the country to dangerous levels, have now led them to compare him to Abraham Lincoln, a man who ended slavery!

Just think about that.

Tucker and all his conservative pals within Congress, media and the alt-Right, vilified President Obama from the moment he took office and colored their rage around race.

For eight years they told their listeners that Obama was giving your stuff to the brown people. Now some of those people have become out and out racists.

But you know, Anitfa is just like the KKK so it's all the same. Both sides!