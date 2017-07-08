Nicole Wallace On 2020: 'No One Is Sure Trump Is Going To Make It'

Morning Joe jumped right into the fray this morning by pointing out the prominent Republicans who are setting the groundwork to run in 2020-- including Vice President Pence, who insists he's not forming a campaign organization.

"Should we just say it out loud?" Nicole Wallace said.

"No one is sure that Donald Trump is going to make it. including people on the inside. And so, he doth protest a little too much as a communicator. Whether people want to say it or not, it's a known unknown whether Donald Trump will be still standing to run for reelection. That's not hyperbole.

"People don't know where the Russia probe is going to end up. I think even his closest advisors don't know if he's going to have the stomach for the klieg lights on his family. I think this is the reality. I would put the names in categories," she said.

"I think Pence and Cotton are loyal to Donald Trump. They just don't know if he's going to make it. I would put (Ben) Sasse and (Jeff) Flake in another. They oppose Trump and Trumpism, and will campaign that way."