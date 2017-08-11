Now Trump Wants To Pursue A Military Option In... Venezuela?

President Trump: "I'm not going to rule out a military option" in Venezuela https://t.co/UYpqI3esEb https://t.co/hlWo70okBS

Trump said last night that he is “not going to rule out a military option” in Venezuela -- on what grounds, he didn't say. (But the look on Nikki Haley's frozen face says a lot.)

“They have many options for Venezuela — and, by the way, I'm not going to rule out a military option,” Trump said.

"We're all over the world, and we have troops all over the world in places that are very, very far away. Venezuela is not very far away, and the people are suffering, and they're dying. We have many options for Venezuela, including a possible military option, if necessary."

He was asked if that would be led by the United States.

“We don't talk about it, but a military operation, a military option is certainly something that we could pursue.”

Is the nuttiness of his schemes in proportion to the threat of the Mueller investigation? Time will tell.