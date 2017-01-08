NPR: Fox's 'Seth Rich' Story Was Fake News With White House Input

The Fox News Channel and a wealthy supporter of President Trump worked in concert under the watchful eye of the White House to concoct a story about the death of a young Democratic National Committee aide, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The explosive claim is part of the lawsuit filed against Fox News by Rod Wheeler, a longtime paid commentator for the news network. The suit was obtained exclusively by NPR.

The whole NPR story above is worth the listen. And here's the money quote:

The first page of the lawsuit quotes a voicemail and text from Butowsky boasting that President Trump himself had reviewed drafts of the Fox News story just before it went to air and was published.

The suit also alleges that the White House was happy to have Fox News push the Seth Rich conspiracies in order to distract their audience from the Trump Russia investigations.

Talk about collusion. And if you think that's the only time Sean Hannity and the rest of Fox has distracted its audience from the Trump Russia investigation? You don't watch Fox. (Good for you some of us have to, for work. My daughter brings me brain bleach when I have to do it.)

Hannity last night was reporting on a letter that Republicans on the Judiciary Committee sent to the Department of Justice asking for an investigation into the Bill Clinton / Loretta Lynch Tarmac meeting, (which took all of five minutes and after which Lynch recused herself from any Clinton investigations.)

Distraction? Collusion? Ya think?

So House Judiciary Committee wrote a letter to DOJ just so #Hannity has content for his network. Because anti-Hillary IS pro-Trump! pic.twitter.com/IxOSL7Q9vQ — Frances Langum (@bluegal) August 1, 2017

Anyone with eyes knows that Fox News was Republican Party Television, until Trump was elected, and then it became Trump State Television.

Fox News interviewed James O'Keefe and ran his doctored videos in order to destroy ACORN.

Fox News spent an entire day's worth of coverage to use doctored audio from Breitbart to destroy Shirley Sherrod's career.

Please note this video is from SEVEN years ago.

Fox News, and particularly Sean Hannity, spent evening after evening hinting that Seth Rich was killed by the Clinton campaign. Which of course feeds into the insane conspiracies about a "Clinton death list" and "Killary" smears.

Don't get me started about Benghazi.

"C'mon you guys exploited 4 murdered Americans in Benghazi to hurt Hillary, I'm just asking you to exploit 1 murdered Seth Rich to help me!" — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 1, 2017

Enough. Sue them out of existence. Fox News is not news and their organized and deliberate pattern of slander does not meet the standard for First Amendment Speech.

The problem? They are incredibly well-funded and popular with that 35% of Trump supporters. Sue them until they go under.

