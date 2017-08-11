NRA TV Personality Apologizes For Asking Kim Jong-Un To Bomb Sacramento

Without President Obama as their boogeyman, the NRA seems lost in translation. Now their TV personalities are formally requesting North Korea to bomb California.

I kid you not.

And no, this is not a Dana Loesch article threatening the NY Times or anybody else.

The NRA's Grant Stinchfield, "an avid sportsman and firearms enthusiast" tweeted this out before he deleted it.



“Let's send a note to North Korea that Sacramento changed its name to Guam!”

What a guy. Asking a hostile foreign leader to bomb one of our cities.

The Daily News contacted Grant for comment and he apologized for statements.

“It was meant as a joke and I regret it,” he said by phone. “What’s going on with North Korea is no laughing matter.” The NRA press office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is an example of why Conservatives have so much trouble understanding comedy and that's why they attack so many comedians. They actually believe Greg Gutfeld is entertaining.

As Brad Reed noted on Raw Story back in June:

During a segment on the NRA’s online TV channel, host Grant Stinchfield talked with the United States Marine Corps veteran Mark Geist about the ways that left-wingers were using heated rhetoric to inspire crazed killers. “I think that when you have an unstable person, the rhetoric that is being pushed, the wink and the nod that violence is okay, actually enables these folks and is even a ‘go’ sign to go and be violent,” Stinchfield began.

Was Grant talking about himself when describing an "unstable person?"