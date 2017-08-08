Only Trump Would Retweet Leaked Classified Intel

Joe Scarborough doesn't want to believe it, but he's beyond that now. We all are.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: "Leakers will be held accountable." I mean, that's great. I love that. I mean, that's exactly what the attorney general should be saying, and that was the Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday talking about stopping the leaking of classified information and it's what the president has been talking about, right? Well, the problem is the President of the United States may have just retweeted a story that relied on -- we know it relied on anonymous sources, but it looks like could have been classified information as well.

NBC News Reporter Peter Alexander pointed out the real problem:

We know that the president most mornings gets his Presidential Daily Briefing but it appears that his first briefing most days, in fact, comes from his friends at Fox and Friends. Here's what he retweeted courtesy of Fox and Friends early this morning. We'll show that to you. It was a story that said US spy satellites detect North Korean moving anti-ship cruise missiles to patrol boats.

U.S. spy satellites detect North Korea moving anti-ship cruise missiles to patrol boat https://t.co/BPFXsLffgy — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 8, 2017

The reason that's important in simple terms is this, in effect, is the commander in chief disseminating leaked classified information about US spy satellite capabilities based on anonymous sources. In effect, it's exactly what Jeff Sessions was expressing concern about in an effort to try to back up the president's complaints on this topic, and here on this day, day five of his vacation, we heard from the president, in effect, on that very issue.