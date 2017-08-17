Panicked Huckabee Fears If General Lee Statues Come Down Then Mt. Rushmore Is Next

Mike Huckabee did his best bothsiderism impression on Wednesday's edition of Fox Business with David Asman. Poor Huckleberry is upset about "political correctness" which he says is the driving force behind the removal of Civil War statues. And he fears this slippery slope will lead to the removal of other statues, like Mount Rushmore.

Huckabee: “Watch the videotape. The white supremacists — who I despise and I think are absolutely evil, let me make that clear — were they fighting themselves? If they weren’t, who were they fighting? And were those other people fighting back? Were both sides of this conflict swinging fists and clubs?” If they were, then what Donald Trump said is true.”

Or, you know, they were defending themselves from being beaten with bats, 2 x 4's and cars crashing into them. But you know, that wasn't mentioned.

Then they jumped into the Tucker Carlson defense that everyone had slaves argument that went over so well.

Huckabee: “Jefferson was not only a slave owner, but he had sexual relationships with slaves and children with slaves (writer note: Sally Hemmings was only 14 and a slave and couldn't provide consent, so any sexual relationships were rape). So if we’re going to be consistent, I don’t know what monuments we have left. I think pretty much all of Mr. Rushmore goes down. Quite frankly, and this is not easily known, Abraham Lincoln in his private writings said some things that were pretty doggone racist. Where do we stop? We don’t!”

They ended with Jeffrey Lord's famous jacked up history lesson that he touted every damn time he was on CNN: “By the way, the KKK used to be a Democratic outfit and the Nazis are national socialist. So they go pretty far away from conservative principles.”

There you have it. The best Trump supporters the news can find. Support rapist slave owners, savage history with lies and compare Washington to the traitorous General Lee.