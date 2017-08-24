Politics And Reality Radio: There’s More To Antifa Than Media Coverage Suggests

This week, we'll speak to Scott Crow, an author and former antifa activist, to talk about what the media coverage tends to miss about these often controversial groups of radical fascist-fighters.

Then we'll be joined by David Neiwert, a veteran journalist and former C&L Managing Editor who's covered far-right movements for years. David is currently the Pacific Northwest correspondent for SPLC's Intelligence Report and the author of the upcoming book: Alt-America: The Rise of the Radical Right in the Age of Trump. We'll talk to him about the riots at Charlottesville, and what they say about the latest iteration of white nationalism in the US.

Playlist:

Guns 'n' Roses: "Civil War"

Barry McGuire: "Eve of Destruction"

Buffalo Springfield: "For What It's Worth"