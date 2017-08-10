Poll: More Than Half Of Republican Voters Would Delay 2020 Elections If Trump Said To

Republicans don't care all that much for a regular and peaceful transfer of power, especially if it means they might lose power.



A Washington Post poll released today showed that a majority of Republicans think Donald Trump won the popular vote in 2016, AND that millions of "illegals" voted in that election. (Yes, the second statement is an excuse for why the first statement isn't true, but who ever accused these folks of consistency and logic?)

More alarming, is that a majority of Republicans would be in favor of DELAYING the 2020 presidential election if Donald Trump said there was a need. And the number of Republicans suggesting that would be a good idea increases if the Republican Congress agrees with Donald.

Claims of large-scale voter fraud are not true, but that has not stopped a substantial number of Republicans from believing them. But how far would Republicans be willing to follow the president to stop what they perceive as rampant fraud? Our recent survey suggests that the answer is quite far: About half of Republicans say they would support postponing the 2020 presidential election until the country can fix this problem. Not surprisingly, beliefs about the 2016 election and voter fraud were correlated with support for postponement. People who believed that Trump won the popular vote, that there were millions of illegal votes in 2016, or that voter fraud is not rare were more likely to support postponing the election. This support was also more prevalent among Republicans who were younger, were less educated, had less factual knowledge of politics and strongly identified with the party.

I expect the Beltway media will completely ignore this story in order to devote more segments to "Democrats in Disarray."