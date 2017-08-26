Rabbis Cancelled Jewish High Holiday Phone Call With Trump

Poor Donald Trump. No one wants to be friends with him anymore. Almost all of his councils have disbanded, except those Bible fearing (and, apparently, Nazi loving) Evangelicals. Manufacturing and Strategy councils also disbanded, although Trump tried to say it was his choice (Arrested Development narrator voice: "It wasn't"). No one wanted to join Trump's Infrastructure Council, so he cancelled it. Oh, and the Arts and Humanities Committee quit in the best way possible, hiding the word "Resist" in their letter.

Well, now the Rabbis who participate in an annual Jewish High Holiday phone call with the President have decided to cancel. The main reason? Because he loves the KKK, Nazis and White Nationalists and has filled the White House with these folks. But the official reason: because he supports "those who advocate anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia."

The participants in the call represent a wide swath of Jewish groups: Central Conference of American Rabbis, Rabbinical Assembly, Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association and Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism. Their group statement said:

"We have concluded that President Trump’s statements during and after the tragic events in Charlottesville are so lacking in moral leadership and empathy for the victims of racial and religious hatred that we cannot organize such a call this year."

The White House did not respond to the cancellation. Not surprising, since they forgot to mention the word "Jews" in the White House Holocaust Remembrance Statement.

This annual call is a tradition and Rabbi Fox, the executive director of CCAR, said that Barack Obama participated every year while he was President. Rabbi Fox said:

"These are religious issues, not political issues. It is important that the president steps forward as a moral leader on these issues. As the leader of the U.S. and the leader of the free world, we believe it is his obligation to condemn these white supremacists."

Well, there is the crux of the problem. Trump is not moral, he has no soul, no values, no heart, no conscience. He cannot serve as a moral leader for anyone.

Rabbi Fox continued:

"We pray that President Trump will recognize and remedy the grave error he has made in abetting the voices of hatred. We pray that those who traffic in anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia will see that there is no place for such pernicious philosophies in a civilized society."

No, President Crazypants will never recognize and mistakes he made. He will definitely never acknowledge or apologize for them. This is who he is: a 71 year old racist, homophobic, bigoted, hateful, unintelligent, soulless, bitter old man. No morals, no core values, no heart. Every time a council, group or committee takes a step back from him, it proves how much of a pariah he truly is.