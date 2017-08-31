Racist Flyers Appear Near New Rochelle's Trump Tower

The person who did this? A racist dog, marking their bigoted territory near Daddy Trump's tower:

NEW ROCHELLE, NY -- Virulent, graphic anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant flyers were distributed in the area across the street from Trump Tower in downtown New Rochelle overnight. The flyers were placed on the windshields of dozens of cars parked in the area of LeCount Place from Main Street to Franklin Avenue and from Main Street to Memorial Highway.

"The contents of the flyer are graphic and disturbing." said City Manager Charles B. Strome. "We take incidents like this very seriously and the New Rochelle Police Department is actively investigating."

The flyers were not signed or marked and no person or group has claimed responsibility.

The poorly written flyers state "Ban all immigrants NOW and send their families home" and include lurid accounts of the mutilation and rape of women accompanied by warped and blasphemous descriptions of Allah and the Muslim religion.

The flyers contain images purporting to be photographs of women with faces burned by acid and one purporting to be a man raping a woman in Pakistan.