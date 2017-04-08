Rep. Maxine Waters: 'I Think We're Nearing A Constitutional Crisis'

The Morning Joe crew welcomed Maxine Waters this morning. Mika asked what she thought about the grand jury news.

"I've long thought that there was a lot of smoke, even fire. And that everything that I have learned about this president, starting with the campaign itself, that people should have understood that it was something terribly wrong with him," she said.

"As a matter of fact, I've said over and over again, I think he's the most deplorable person i've ever met in my life. And I think when you take a look at his allies and some in his cabinet, all these people around him, with connections to the Ukraine or to Russia or to oil, everybody should have known that. We should have moved faster. Committees have not moved fast enough. But I have my hopes for Mueller as most people do. I think he's going to connect the dots. And I think we're nearing a constitutional crisis."

"What about with General Kelly coming in as chief of staff?" Mika asked. "Are you hopeful as an American that he may be able to stabilize things inside the Oval Office?"

"No, no," Waters responded.

"We've been talking about this president becoming presidential or transitioning long enough. it's not going to happen. He is a flawed man with no real values. and no real appreciation or understanding for government or public policy. I have no hopes that anybody's going to be able to contain him or that he's going to change."