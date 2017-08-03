Report: Mueller Empanels Grand Jury In Russia Probe (UPDATED)

According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Special Counsel Robert Mueller has empaneled a Grand Jury to investigate Russia's influence on the election on a far broader scope than Michael Flynn's involvement.

This grand jury is empaneled in Washington, D.C. rather than Virginia where the Flynn grand jury was empaneled.

“This is yet a further sign that there is a long-term, large-scale series of prosecutions being contemplated and being pursued by the special counsel,” Stephen I. Vladeck, a law professor at the University of Texas told the WSJ. “If there was already a grand jury in Alexandria looking at Flynn, there would be no need to reinvent the wheel for the same guy. This suggests that the investigation is bigger and wider than Flynn, perhaps substantially so.”

Reporters were also able to confirm with Thomas Zeno, a federal prosecutor for 29 years that the grand jury is “confirmation that this is a very vigorous investigation going on.”

“This doesn’t mean he is going to bring charges,” Mr. Zeno cautioned. “But it shows he is very serious. He wouldn’t do this if it were winding down.”

The recent hire of Greg Andres, another former Justice Department official who oversaw the criminal division of the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn, is another indicator the investigation is ramping up, according to Zeno.

“People like Greg Andres don’t leave private practice willy-nilly,” Mr. Zeno said. “The fact he is being added after couple of months shows how serious this is and that it could last a long time.”

Let's hope the part that concerns Trump doesn't last for a long time.

UPDATE:

Subpoenas have also been issued in connection with Junior's meeting with the Russian lawyer about "adoptions."