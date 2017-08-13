Pearl-Clutcher Rich Lowry Won't Call Out Trump Aides As White Nationalists

Despite a bewildering number of platforms, National Review's Rich Lowry has never been a particularly deep thinker. But then again, he's really never had to be. Superficial arguments that don't hold up to scrutiny has been his stock in trade since his college days, drinking beer with Paul Ryan. It's a good gig for a privileged white guy, but not one ever made available to a liberal one capable of actually presenting intelligent arguments. Funny, that.

But Lowry is stuck in a strange place now. He knows how to do the "both sides" argument to deflect from the malfeasance and wrong-doings. He knows how to do the "whataboutisms" to blame the left. But he appears to genuinely not understand how to cope with the truth about what's happened to his party. Watch Lowry clutch his metaphorical pearls at the notion that Joy Reid factually names the white supremacists in the White House:

REID: One of the reasons that Donald Trump cannot properly respond to what was an obvious proper response from an America president is the people in his government. Who's writing the talking points that he was looking down and reading from? He has people like Stephen Miller, claimed as a mentee by Richard Spencer, who is an avowed, open white nationalist. He has Steve Bannon, who's been allowed to meld into the normalcy of a governmental employee, but who ran breitbart.com, which I reread today the post that's still on their website where they self-describe as the home of the alt-right. What is the alt-right? It's a dressed-up term for white nationalism. They call themselves white identitarianism. They say that the tribalism that's inherent in the human spirit ought to be also applied to white people. What is who is in his government? Sebastian Gorka, who wore the medal of Vitezi Rend, a Nazi organization, being paid by the taxpayer in the government of Donald Trump. The former Publius Decius blogger, Michael Anton, in the government. He is surrounded by these people. It isn't both sides. They're in the White House with him.

Lowry blusters about the "antifas"--a far-left counterprotesting group--being equally violent, but Ms. Joy wasn't having it, pointing out that it wasn't counterprotesters throwing bottles and punches at clergy in Charlottesville.

Pro-tip to Lowry: we liberals always have facts lined up and on our side. That's one of the reasons the bookers don't put as many of us on as you conservatives. It takes three conservatives to match a single liberal. You're simply outnumbered on the IQ level with Joy, Rich.