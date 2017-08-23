Rick Santorum Has A Backdoor Obamacare Repeal Plan That Will Strip Funds From Dem States

Former Pennsylvania senator and Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum revealed this week that he has been working on a plan to effectively repeal Obamacare by stripping money from four Democratic states.

In an interview with Breitbart, Santorum said that he had been collaborating with Republican lawmakers to craft legislation that would block grant health care funds directly to the states, creating winners in red states and losers in blue states.

“In short, this is the last chance for a healthcare bill to pass, and this is the best idea that’s been floated yet,” Santorum opined. “Winston Churchill said that ‘America does the right thing after they have tried everything first.’”

According to Breitbart, Santorum has partnered with establishment Republicans like Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA). He has also made inroads with more conservative lawmakers in the House and GOP governors throughout the country, the former senator said.

Santorum openly admits that Democratic states like Massachusetts, California, New York, and Maryland will lose big in the backdoor Obamacare repeal effort.

“Republicans have tried everything else first and now we have the right thing to do,” Santorum said. “I have no question that we can get very broad support among the Republican base and frankly this will get support from a Democrat or two. The reason is because of the way that Obamacare is structured, it benefits a handful of states. There are four states in order of how well they do: Massachusetts, California, New York, and then Maryland. Those four states which comprise about 21 percent of the population of the country get close to 40 percent of the money under Obamacare.”

"What you can do is redistribute this money that has been heaped upon these four ultra blue, very wealthy states by the way, and don’t need a lot of federal support because they’re very wealthy states," he continued. "Yet that’s where the money is going because Obama wrote it that way. If anyone had any questions that Obamacare is Romneycare, Massachusetts is two percent of the population and they receive seven percent of the money. More than any other state per capita; it’s not even close. So you have it written for these high-cost states and states like Massachusetts, which Obamacare was designed to marry."

↓ Story continues below ↓

He added: “It’s the best idea, it’s the most politically viable idea. It’s the only one that can still pass, and it’s the easiest one to explain because all we’re doing is draining the swamp.”