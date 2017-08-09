Ron Johnson: McCain's Vote Against Trumpcare Might Be Brain Tumor-Related

No, Really. Ron Johnson says it may be because his brain was addled by a tumor that John McCain voted against skinny repeal. CNN:



"Again, I'm not gonna speak for John McCain -- he has a brain tumor right now -- that vote occurred at 1:30 in the morning, some of that might have factored in," he continued. Seemingly shocked, a radio host responded "really?" to Johnson's comments and asked if he really believed McCain's brain tumor might have factored into his judgment. "Again, I-I-I don't know exactly what -- we really thought -- and again I don't want speak for any senator," Johnson responded. "I really thought John was going to vote yes to send that to conference at 10:30 at night. By about 1, 1:30, he voted no. So you have talk to John in terms what was on his mind."

Here's the audio:

It couldn't have anything to do with a fundamental distrust of Republicans in the House of Representatives, or a strong desire to get back at Trump for his "I like heroes who didn't get shot down" comments.

And it couldn't possibly be that what McCain himself said multiple times, that he wants a return to regular order with hearings and bipartisanship,

I think we know one senator who's brain just isn't right. It's Ron Johnson.