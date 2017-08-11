Rush Limbaugh: 'Wimpism And Wussism' Is Stopping US From Attacking North Korea

Rush Limbaugh calls North Korea a "zit on a pig" and we shouldn't be afraid to bomb them now.

Another conservative blowhard that gets a woody when talking about attacking another country. Like the past 14 years had never taken place. Remember the lies? "The Iraq War will be over in a few days with our military power and we might not even lose one soldier. We will be greeted as liberators."

Remember that?

Oh, and of course, Iraq will pay for the war just like Mexico is paying for Trump's border war.

Here's Rushbo's latest.

They’ve “been worried about Trump going off script for months, and now members of Congress are worried that his blunt and provocative warning to North Korea could lead to war.” What does this mean? It means that wimpism has taken over the Washington establishment, that wussism and wimpism and pajama boyism has taken over. North Korea is a zit on the butt of a pig and there’s no reason to be afraid of it. Would we run around acting afraid of a zit on a pig? “Mr. Limbaugh, they’ve got nuclear weapons!” Yet they can’t hit the side of a barn for crying out-loud. What are we supposed to do, just sit here and wait until the real one is airborne and hope that being gentle and compassionate and unprovocative will stop this lunatic from doing what he’s doing? Is that what we’re to believe here? We adopt the Obama pajama boy method here? That’s how the North Koreans and Iranians got their nukes, is this pajama boy liberalism way of life. “We must show them mutual respect.” What did Hillary say? We must respect our enemies. We must try to get inside their head and try to relate to them, blah, blah, blah, and that’s called “smart power.”

Rush is always attacking the left for being weak on crime and weak on national defense, just plain weak, but I don't remember any building being demolished under Obama's watch.

That's his shtick, but promoting another war that could destroy millions of people isn't a game or some words to fill up air time before he goes to commercial.

Limbaugh, like all Trump surrogates are protecting Trump's childish attacks on Kim Jong-un, which do nothing but ramp up tensions.

By attacking President Obama and Hillary only, Rush has apparently wiped his memory clean of his pal George's Bush's eight years dealing with North Korea and what impact that had on their nuclear program.

In 2002, they included North Korea as part of the "axis of evil," so we'd attack Iraq, but then negotiated a treaty with Kim Jong il. By 2008, Bush took North Korea off of the US list of states that sponsor terrorism.

CNN has a handy timeline.

2002

January 29 - US President George W. Bush labels North Korea, Iran and Iraq an "axis of evil" in his State of the Union address. "By seeking weapons of mass destruction, these regimes pose a grave and growing danger," he says. October - The Bush Administration reveals that North Korea has admitted operating a secret nuclear weapons program in violation of the 1994 agreement. 2003

January 10 - North Korea withdraws from the NPT. February - The United States confirms North Korea has reactivated a five-megawatt nuclear reactor at its Yongbyon facility, capable of producing plutonium for weapons. April - Declares it has nuclear weapons. 2005

North Korea tentatively agrees to give up its entire nuclear program, including weapons. In exchange, the United States, China, Japan, Russia and South Korea say they will provide energy assistance to North Korea, as well as promote economic cooperation. 2006

July - After North Korea test fires long range missiles, the UN Security Council passes a resolution demanding that North Korea suspend the program.

October - North Korea claims to have successfully tested its first nuclear weapon. The test prompts the UN Security Council to impose a broad array of sanctions. 2007

February 13 - North Korea agrees to close its main nuclear reactor in exchange for an aid package worth $400 million.

September 30 - At six-party talks in Beijing, North Korea signs an agreement stating it will begin disabling its nuclear weapons facilities. December 31 - North Korea misses the deadline to disable its weapons facilities by the end of the year. 2008

June 27 - North Korea destroys a water cooling tower at the Yongbyon nuclear facility.

October 11 - North Korea is removed from the US list of states that sponsor terrorism.

December - Six-party talks are held in Beijing. The talks break down over North Korea's refusal to allow international inspectors unfettered access to suspected nuclear sites.

