Scarborough: Arpaio Pardon Will Be Listed In Articles Of Impeachment

Joe Scarborough predicted this morning that Trump's pardon of Joe Arpaio will be included in any future articles of impeachment as abuse of power.

“And Donald Trump mistakes this for being tough on law and order,” Scarborough said.

“Again, even the law enforcement officers in Arizona have shunned this guy. The Bush administration started the investigation. This is obvious to Republicans and Democrats alike that this guy is a complete thug.”

“He doesn’t respect the rule of law. Why did he do this? Who knows? Maybe it’s throwing more red meat out there, but it’s not something that even Republicans support. Did he have the authority to do this?

"Yes, he had the authority to do this, but if articles of impeachment years down the road are ever brought up against this man, these are the sort of things that are going to be attached in abuse of power.

"He didn't let a judicial process play itself out. He cut it short."

"This is also a green light to the other Joe Arpaios out there -- and he is not the only one, but if you're the president and your policy is to get tougher on illegal immigration, this tells other sheriffs, other law enforcement, people of ICE, it's okay to blur the lines," Nick Confessore noted.

"It's okay to go over the line."