Scarborough: Kellyanne Conway's Words 'Make My Teeth Hurt'

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough succinctly described Kellyanne Conway's smearing of Bob Mueller, when he said her attacks against him "make my teeth hurt," because they are "so stupid."

I couldn't agree more.

Scarborough was responding to Trump's White House trying to smear the special counsel, whining that Bob Mueller is illegitimate because some members of his team donated to Democratic candidates.

Kellyanne Conway told ABC News, "We will continue to cooperate with Bob Mueller and his investigation even though he just hired the 16th person, many of them are democratic donors but we'll continue to cooperate and comply."

While discussing what the special counsel will investigate, which includes Trump's fiances Scarborough and his "Morning Joe" crew brought up Conway's ludicrous complaints.

Joe said, "Kellyanne Conway again just doing the inexplicable, saying the inexplicable, saying things, Kasie Hunt, that make my teeth hurt ...when she's so stupid that they make my teeth hurt, not her, but the words that come out of her mouth when she's spinning talking about how Bob Mueller has given to Democrats."

He continued, "Take all of Bob Mueller's entire team, and they haven't given as much money to Democrats as Donald Trump and his former communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who he hired while making the complaints. I mean, they've supported Obama, they've supported Clinton, they've supported Schumer, they've supported the DNC, paid hundreds of thousands of dollars. Bob Mueller hasn't paid that much so that makes no sense."

Scarborough is correct. Both Trump and his ex-Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci gave many more dollars to Democrats, yet it's Mueller's people that can't be trusted.

Their own donations prove that that's false.

I'd say listening to Conway go on a nonsensical rant to justify Trump and his team hurts more than my teeth.