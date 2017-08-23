Sean Hannity Is Still Painting Donald Trump As The Real Racial Victim Of Charlottesville

Sean Hannity is suddenly very, very interested in unity and racial harmony. But what he really means is that people should stop calling poor Donald Trump a racist.

Hannity began his monologue Monday night with admiration for Trump’s “very powerful call for unity in America after the tragedy in Charlottesville.”

That “powerful call” was nothing more than Trump’s pre-scripted, woodenly-read statement in his address that night:

TRUMP: When one part of America hurts, we all hurt. And when one citizen suffers an injustice we all suffer together. Loyalty to our nation demands loyalty to one another. Love for America requires love for all of its people. When we open our hearts to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice, no place for bigotry, and no tolerance for hate.

Personally, I can’t think of a single time Trump has shown love for anyone who doesn’t love him first. And for a guy who went out of his way to make bogus attacks on the citizenship of our first black president and seems to have attacked just about everyone other than white supremacists (or Vladimir Putin), you’ll have to excuse me for being underwhelmed by that statement.

But Hannity, a guy who has cozied up to a white supremacist, enthusiastically promoted Trump’s birtherism and found nothing objectionable when a guest called “most blacks” in Tennessee “so racist,” found nothing not to love about Trump's remarks.

In the name of unity, Hannity began demonizing his usual targets

Before he got down to his hate mongering, Hannity praised the anti-racism protesters in Boston last week and depicted himself as on the side of racial justice:

HANNITY: I also want to praise the protesters. Ninety-nine plus percent of those protesters you see right there, tens of thousands of people showing up, they were peaceful. Ninety-nine percent stood up for something that all conservatives that I know, all Republicans I know, and I know the president over the years, despise, find as evil and repugnant, and that’s white supremacy.

If Hannity despises white supremacy, why is it he never goes after it on his show? Night after night, Hannity sounds like a broken record as he attacks the left and the media as anti-American.

You’d think he could spare at least one night in these racially-charged times to focus on white supremacy. After all, he’s spent plenty of time making racially-charged attacks on Barack and Michelle Obama, Black Lives Matter yet honoring George Zimmerman.

But having assured us of his anti-racism bona fides, Hannity launched into yet another attack on the media and the left, this time for not trumpeting Trump as the kind of racial uniter Hannity does:

HANNITY: But of course the exact opposite happened last week when the media used the tragedy in Charlottesville, why? To bludgeon the president politically and conservatives, and of course Republicans, and paint them all as racists and bigots. And here’s what the destroy-Trump media, the establishment media doesn’t want you to know. We have showed you video after video after video going back for decades, President Trump condemning hate, white supremacists, the Klan, David Duke. We even have tape now, 1991, denouncing Duke on “Larry King Live.”

Of course, there’s plenty of material showing Trump acting like a racist and NOT condemning David Duke but Hannity somehow found none of them worth showing.

Hannity’s real interest in racial harmony is all about demonizing anyone who thinks Trump might be a racist

Hannity also accused his usual targets of “playing the race card.”

HANNITY: So it’s time for the liberal media and the Democrats, stop playing the race card, stop using this for political advancement and dividing the country even further. Now this happens every two to four years. I’ve been playing the tapes over and over, over the years, and I will play them probably tomorrow night just to remind you. It happens every two to four years, the race card is played. Elect Republicans, black churches are going to burn. Elect Republicans, and it’s like my father is killed all over again. And Al Gore, they don’t even want to count you in the census if you’re an African-American. It’s time to stop spreading the false narrative against the president and conservatives because all it’s doing is tearing the country apart every time it’s done.

When Hannity calls for "unity," he's really calling for people to ignore their own eyes and ears in order to fall in line behind Dear Leader Trump.

Watch Hannity reveal his real thoughts on “unity” below, from the August 21, 2017 Hannity show.

(Mashup screen grabs thanks to NewsHound Richard)

.@seanhannity: It's time to stop spreading false narrative against @POTUS & conservatives b/c all it's doing is tearing the country apart pic.twitter.com/gHZPjaUOiR — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 22, 2017

