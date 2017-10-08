Seb Gorka Lies About His Own Words, Calls It 'Fake News 101'

After criticizing Rex Tillerson on the BBC, a foreign news network, Sebastian Gorka then backtracked and blamed the "fake media" for lying about HIS OWN WORDS.

We do have the audio, Seb.

In an interview on Fox News, when asked by Elizabeth Claman to comment on his attacks on the Secretary of State, he replied, "Never said that."

Gorka also claims to have the audio and still denied that by saying it was " the idea that Secretary Tillerson is going to discuss military matters is simply nonsensical," was a slight on the SOS in any way.

Claman, "Well there’s audio of you saying the word “nonsensical.”

Gorka, "I have the audio. I have the audio as well, thank you."

Claman, "So you’re denying that you said it’s inappropriate, perhaps, for Rex Tillerson to have told the American people to calm down?"

Gorka, "Absolutely, absolutely."

Throughout the interview, to defend himself from his own words, Gorka kept attacking the media for daring to ask Tillerson about North Korea and "forcing him to answer," as if he's not qualified to comment on foreign affairs as Secretary of State.

It was very weird, to say the least.

And give Claman credit for saying this, “Sebastian, you know this is going to be all over the papers and whether you had the exact meaning that people have now interpreted it as, it looks like to some people, it looks like, forget backstabbing, that you frontstabbed the Secretary of State and, you know, people look at that and say who was he to admonish the process.”

Bill Kristol made a good point when he tweeted:

A clownish 2nd-tier WH aide contradicting the SecState during a crisis? Tillerson should tell Trump it's him or me.

Gorka continued to defend himself by lying about his words, "I was admonishing the journalists of the fake news industrial complex who are forcing our chief diplomat into a position where they are demanding he makes the military case for action when that is not the mandate of the secretary of state."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Gorka is now dictating what Rex Tillerson should and shouldn't do or say. What cabinet-level position does he hold? And why is the media fake by asking Tillerson questions about the conflict of words with Kim Jong-un?

He continued, "That's why we have a Department of Defense. If a journalist doesn't know the difference between the Secretary of State and the Department of Defense they should hand in their credentials, it's just absurd lack of understanding."

Journalists do know the difference between the two departments, and it's Gorka who has no understanding of how government works.

"He is our most senior diplomat and he has done an amazing job to get 15 nations of the U.N. Security Council to tell North Korea enough is enough. But when reporters try to force him to make statements regarding military options, they have no idea what they're talking about and if they think that's a story, they're not journalists," Gorka complained.

Journalists ask questions, you idgit. And again I ask, why isn't Tillerson qualified to respond to questions about North Korea from the press? And why is Gorka the decider-in-chief about which questions Tillerson is asked, and which he answers?

I laughed when Claman played some video from the State department's Heather Nauert, who was asked to respond to Sebastian's comments.

She cut herself off when she almost calling Gorka a "doctor" to my delight and said she knew who he was.

Trump usually loves this idiot's phony Schwarzenegger cadence. Gorka's only job skill is pomposity in the name of Dear Leader.

But yesterday was a total embarrassment. I doubt Gorka scored him any points with his boss.