UPDATED: Seb Gorka Voted Off The White House Island? Not This Time.

By Karoli Kuns
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
13 hours ago by John Amato
up

UPDATE: It was pointed out to me that the LA Times article I cited was from May. He has been doing media appearances and it is entirely possible he is not inside the White House, but this is an old article and has apparently not come to pass.

Apparently, Trump's tweets weren't powerful enough to save Sebastian Gorka's job.Tonight we have a late-night report that he has been asked to leave, after failing to secure a security clearance after being arrested for trying to carry a gun through airport security.

According to the Los Angeles Times,, Gorka was hired as part of an initiative of Steve Bannon's to create a "shadow National Security Council" as a parallel to the actual NSC, but the failure to secure his security clearance killed that idea.

I'm sure Breitbart will take him back as the Islamophobe in residence, should he be one whom Kelly chooses to remove at some later date.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV