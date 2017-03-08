UPDATED: Seb Gorka Voted Off The White House Island? Not This Time.

UPDATE: It was pointed out to me that the LA Times article I cited was from May. He has been doing media appearances and it is entirely possible he is not inside the White House, but this is an old article and has apparently not come to pass.

Apparently, Trump's tweets weren't powerful enough to save Sebastian Gorka's job.Tonight we have a late-night report that he has been asked to leave, after failing to secure a security clearance after being arrested for trying to carry a gun through airport security.

According to the Los Angeles Times,, Gorka was hired as part of an initiative of Steve Bannon's to create a "shadow National Security Council" as a parallel to the actual NSC, but the failure to secure his security clearance killed that idea.

I'm sure Breitbart will take him back as the Islamophobe in residence, should he be one whom Kelly chooses to remove at some later date.