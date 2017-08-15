Seth Myers: If You Want To Be The Leader Of White Nationalists You Can't Also Be President

White people elected Donald Trump, that was clear. But Trump's pandering to the farthest reaches of these dark impulses with his support for white nationalism is now finally being called out as completely unacceptable. What Trump could get away with as a candidate he can no longer do as President.

Myers was unequivocal: Preside or leave.

Source: Vanity Fair

On Monday night, late-night comedians took a moment to offer earnest responses to the tragedies that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. Like John Oliver, who responded to the “Unite the Right” rally and the act of terror that came with it on Sunday night, everyone—including Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, James Corden, and Jimmy Kimmel—was unimpressed, to put it mildly, by Donald Trump’s initial response to the situation, which criticized “violence on many sides.”

Myers was explicit: If you want to be the leader of white nationalists you can't also be President of the United States.